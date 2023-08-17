The Vikings are in their most important stretch of August, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, who has many decisions to make when the team settles on a 53-man roster soon. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss what they've seen at training camp and answer your questions.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.