The Dolphins had quarterback turmoil from Skylar Thompson to Teddy Bridgewater. The Vikings offense just had turmoil. Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Miami, where the Vikings escaped again with a 24-16 win against a banged-up Dolphins team that collapsed under the weight of six sacks and three turnovers.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.