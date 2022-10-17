Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Dolphins had quarterback turmoil from Skylar Thompson to Teddy Bridgewater. The Vikings offense just had turmoil. Ben Goessling joins Andrew Krammer from Miami, where the Vikings escaped again with a 24-16 win against a banged-up Dolphins team that collapsed under the weight of six sacks and three turnovers.

