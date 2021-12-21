Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields didn't look good. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wasn't a whole lot better in an ugly 17-9 win on Monday Night Football. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Cousins, Fields and the playoff chase from Soldier Field.
