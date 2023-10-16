CHICAGO — Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer emerge from the visiting locker room at Soldier Field in Chicago and discuss the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday. Edge rusher Danielle Hunter led a potent pass rush with two sacks. They discuss his place on the Vikings' all-time sack list. They also delve into an offense that looked lost at times without Justin Jefferson.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.