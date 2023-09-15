Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan exited the visiting locker room at Lincoln Financial Field and discussed everything from receiver Justin Jefferson's fumble through the end zone (one of four by the team) to injuries and a talent discrepancy with both offensive and defensive lines.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.