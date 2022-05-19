Access Vikings
Rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell says he doesn't want to be known as just an offensive-minded head coach. While the retooled Vikings defense won't necessarily be his main focus, it is critical to their success in 2022. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the defensive changes, O'Connell's approach, the 2021 and 2022 draft classes and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.