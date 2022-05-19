Rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell says he doesn't want to be known as just an offensive-minded head coach. While the retooled Vikings defense won't necessarily be his main focus, it is critical to their success in 2022. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the defensive changes, O'Connell's approach, the 2021 and 2022 draft classes and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
Most Read
-
No more fear: Veteran Kendricks plays role in new Vikings culture
-
Tasks ahead for O'Connell, Vikings led by retooling the defense
-
Vikings' Hunter, back from another injury, is building bond with Smith
-
Vikings' coaching summit aims to improve diversity on NFL staffs
-
Vikings limit tryouts at rookie camp, focus on passing game