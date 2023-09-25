Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins return from the Vikings locker room to discuss Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers. How did they drop that game? What's the outlook from 0-3? What flaws are fixable? What should the expectations be for the rest of the season?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.