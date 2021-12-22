Cornerback Bashaud Breeland didn't work out, and the Vikings offense enters another game in which its offensive line may be overmatched. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand use the power of hindsight to dissect some of general manager Rick Spielman's decisions, as well as look ahead to Sunday's Vikings-Rams game that'll challenge Minnesota's playoff hopes.
