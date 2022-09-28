The Vikings are 2-1 and catch a banged-up Saints offense in London on Sunday. How will the Vikings be challenged against New Orleans? What issues are lurking under last week's comeback win? Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss and answer your Vikings questions on the latest episode.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.