Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the level of concern around the Vikings' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers and preview Thursday night's matchup in Philadelphia against the reigning NFC Champions.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.