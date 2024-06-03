Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss Monday's breaking news that receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension through the 2028 season. The Vikings made Jefferson the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback player at $35 million per season. How long will that last as the top mark in the league? What's the team's outlook with Jefferson and their quarterback situation? And what else are we looking for at mandatory minicamp this week?

