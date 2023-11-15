Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the impact of losing linebacker Jordan Hicks and the reunion with linebacker Anthony Barr. They also preview Sunday night's game against the Broncos and old nemesis Russell Wilson.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.