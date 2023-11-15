Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the impact of losing linebacker Jordan Hicks and the reunion with linebacker Anthony Barr. They also preview Sunday night's game against the Broncos and old nemesis Russell Wilson.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.