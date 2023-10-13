Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions ranging from the recent injuries sustained on the slit film artificial turf at U.S. Bank Stadium to how this young locker room is transitioning in terms of leadership. They also discuss Danielle Hunter's trade value, the outlook at receiver and more.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.