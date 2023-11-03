Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the outlook for the rest of this season without Kirk Cousins, the running back rotation, the trade deadline and more in this episode.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.