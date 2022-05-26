The roster is at capacity and the schedule is set. So what should expectations be for the 2022 Vikings? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand share their thoughts and discuss what we heard from coordinators this week as the team continues spring practices. They also open the Twitter mailbag to answer your questions ranging from free agents to NFL stadium experiences.
