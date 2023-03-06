The Vikings released linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday morning, marking the first of what could be a few moves with high-priced veterans. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Kendricks' eight Vikings seasons, receiver Adam Thielen's contention, a wait-and-see approach with quarterback Kirk Cousins, and more.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.