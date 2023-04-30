The Vikings added much-needed depth in the secondary and defensive line during the final rounds of the NFL Draft. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss third-round cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, a versatile and physical defender out of USC. They also share what drew the Vikings to BYU quarterback Jaren Hall in the fifth round and what the seventh-round pick of a running back means.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.