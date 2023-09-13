Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open up the mailbag and answer your questions no matter how tongue-in-cheek. What number would Aaron Rodgers wear for the Vikings? Would the Jets come calling for Kirk Cousins? What are the reasonable expectations for the O-line this year? What's the plan with Brian Asamoah?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.