Star Tribune Vikings writer Ben Goessling and regular podcast contributor Michael Rand are back with a new episode featuring a breakdown of all that was said by head coach Kevin O'Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah at a mostly somber news conference before the start of training camp.

The head coach and GM spoke about the tragic offseason death of rookie corner Khyree Jackson as well as the recent arrest of second-year receiver Jordan Addison. While the organization's efforts around Jackson are spot-on, Rand and Goessling found the response to Addison's arrest a little lacking in toughness.

Plus thoughts on other roster battles and the all-important question: How is J.J. lookin'?

