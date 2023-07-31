A driver who slowed for a crash ahead was hit from behind and killed in a chain-reaction wreck in Plymouth, officials said.
The deadly crash occurred Sunday shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Hwy. 169 just north of Hwy. 55, the State Patrol said.
According to the patrol:
Traffic was slowing on southbound Hwy. 169 because of an earlier crash ahead, when a Ford utility vehicle struck a car from behind. The car then was pushed into the back of an SUV.
The motorist who died was a 40-year-old woman from Plymouth. Her identity has yet to be released.
Suffering minor injuries were:
- Utility vehicle driver Pheng Yang, 40, of Brooklyn Park.
- SUV driver Robert L. Maul, 41, of Minneapolis.
- SUV passenger Landon J. Maul, 13, of Minneapolis.
Pending are any potential charges against Yang.