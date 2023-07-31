Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A driver who slowed for a crash ahead was hit from behind and killed in a chain-reaction wreck in Plymouth, officials said.

The deadly crash occurred Sunday shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Hwy. 169 just north of Hwy. 55, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

Traffic was slowing on southbound Hwy. 169 because of an earlier crash ahead, when a Ford utility vehicle struck a car from behind. The car then was pushed into the back of an SUV.

The motorist who died was a 40-year-old woman from Plymouth. Her identity has yet to be released.

Suffering minor injuries were:

Utility vehicle driver Pheng Yang, 40, of Brooklyn Park.

SUV driver Robert L. Maul, 41, of Minneapolis.

SUV passenger Landon J. Maul, 13, of Minneapolis.

Pending are any potential charges against Yang.