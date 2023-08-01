A 78-year-old Plymouth woman died from injuries suffered when her daughter allegedly pushed her down the stairs and beat her with a can of pasta sauce, according to officials.

Sheila M. Wobbeking, 78, died at her home on July 5 from an artery blockage stemming from her shin bone breaking on June 27 during a fall at her daughter's home in Maple Grove, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

The daughter, 49-year-old Nicole M. Wobbeking, was charged three days after the incident with third-degree assault and domestic assault. More serious charges could be filed in the wake of her mother's death. In the meantime, she remains jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Defense attorney Ashley Probst declined to comment on the allegations.

Sheila Wobbeking's online obituary included a memory from granddaughter Olivia Wobbeking, who is Nicole's daughter, about her older brother, Zack: "Before she passed, a cardinal was by her front window. She would always say it was Zack (her grandson who passed away in 2008) saying hello. Once she passed on, the cardinal began singing for the first time since it has visited us."

According to the charges:

Officers answering a domestic abuse call arrived at the home in the 11900 block of N. 71st Avenue and met with Sheila Wobbeking, who was sitting and appeared to be in pain.

She said she came to the home that she rents to her daughter to talk about unpaid rent and issues neighbors raised that the complaint did not specify. She said she let herself in after her knocking and receiving no reply.

Sheila Wobbeking soon encountered her daughter, who began screaming obscenities and slapped her mother in the face before pushing the older woman down several stairs.

Nicole Wobbeking then hit her mother in the ribs and hips with an unopened can of pasta sauce.

Sheila Wobbeking went outside with Olivia Wobbeking and waited for police. Paramedics took Sheila Wobbeking to Maple Grove Hospital for treatment.

Nicole Wobbeking told police that her mother would enter the home without permission. She also acknowledged pushing her mother down the stairs.

Court records show that Nicole Wobbeking was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2016 for slapping daughter Olivia in the face.