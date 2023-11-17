Plymouth residents think highly of the west metro suburb's quality of recreation programs, education, music, arts and amenities, and that landed the city a 2023 Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Education, Arts and Culture.

The award presented by Polco and the International City/County Management Association honors local governments that best engage residents and include public opinion in community decisions. The honor is the only nationally recognized award given to local governments based on resident input.

Nearly 90% of residents surveyed rated opportunities for recreation programs, classes and recreation facilities as excellent or good, while 80% gave the same marks for opportunities Plymouth provides for education, culture and arts. The rankings were based on the National Community Survey, a nationwide community livability assessment.

"Receiving a Voice of the People Award is an honor for Plymouth as a whole," said Communications Manager Emilie Kastner. "It not only recognizes how residents feel about the top-quality programming, facilities and amenities offered by the Plymouth Parks and Recreation Department – as well as Plymouth's excellent schools – it also spotlights how the city values community input."

The city received the award during the Polco and International City/County Management Association conference in Austin, Texas in October.

Eagan also won a Voice of the People Award for Excellence in Mobility.