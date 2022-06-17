Plymouth police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station last week, and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Detectives are searching for 23-year-old Daniel James Hart of Brooklyn Park. He was allegedly last seen leaving the scene of the June 9 shooting on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue N., near the busy intersection of 36th and Hwy. 169.

Hart was allegedly driving a black 2017 BMW 740 with Minnesota license plate 5BD-597 as he got on southbound Hwy. 169 after the shooting, which happened about 8:25 p.m., Plymouth police said.

Police have not recovered any weapons.

Marlon Lindly Pompey, 28, of Maple Grove, was taken to a hospital after the shooting, but later died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Anybody with information can call Plymouth police at 763-509-5177.