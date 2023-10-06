Plymouth plans to replace the pavement on Plymouth Boulevard near City Hall and the Hilde Performance Center next year, along with an ambitious streetscape project.

Officials at a recent City Council meeting unveiled designs that would incorporate the City Center 2.0 vision into the $12.8 million project.

"There is a desire to improve walkability, bikeability and intersection safety," said Chris LaBounty, Plymouth's deputy Public Works director and city engineer. "And to see everything in City Center connected together."

Plans call for roundabouts on Plymouth Boulevard at intersections between Hwy. 55 and Old Rockford Road; a multi-use trail on the east side of the road and decorative lighting; and art installations and landscaping along the corridor.

The Hilde Performance Center's 35th Ave. entrance would be enlarged and feature new a community gathering plaza outside the gates to promote better pedestrian flow. New crosswalks would be put in at 35th Avenue and the median closed off to prevent traffic from turning across Plymouth Boulevard.

A variety of funding would pay for the project, LaBounty said.

The City Council still has to give its final approval before construction could take place in 2024. The project will force the city to cancel its annual Plymouth on Parade next year with plans to bring it back in 2025. But the summertime Music in Plymouth at the Hilde would continue.