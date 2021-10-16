Moviegoers at a Plymouth theater were evacuated Friday night after shots were fired inside the lobby.

A single suspect entered the lobby of the Emagine Willow Creek theater at 9000 Shelard Parkway about 9 p.m., fired at least two shots from a handgun and fled, according to Plymouth police Sgt. Scott Whiteford.

No one was hurt. The lobby was nearly empty at the time and officers took statements from the few witnesses who were present, said Police Chief Erik Fadden.

Alexis Allston of Minneapolis was among about 30 people watching the movie "Venom" at the time. About 30 minutes into the movie, officers entered the theater and told moviegoers that they had to leave, she said.

"Two cops came in, the movie stopped, and they said, 'There's been a shooting outside, we're evacuating the theater,' " she said. "We walked right out of the front doors."

The scene remained calm during evacuation and was quiet later Friday. Police interviewed witnesses and conducted forensic work at the scene. No arrests were reported as of Saturday morning.