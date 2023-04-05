Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Dozens of people displaced after a Saturday fire at a Plymouth apartment complex have found housing — at least temporarily.

The fire killed one person, who authorities have not yet named, and damaged or destroyed 34 apartments at the complex on Lancaster Lane, putting 58 people out of their homes as snow fell early in the morning.

The State Fire Marshal office is investigating how the fire started at the Lancaster Village apartments, a 160-unit complex owned by Minneapolis-based property management group CSM Corp

The company also owns several Twin Cities hotels, and the property owners provided rooms for 29 people who could not find friends or family to take them in the first few nights after the blaze, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross opened a shelter Tuesday in the basement of a Robbinsdale church for anyone who needed a place to stay, but no residents have required the emergency shelter.

Renters' insurance is covering the cost of temporary housing in hotels for some displaced residents, said Red Cross spokeswoman Lynette Nyman, though others have struggled to figure out how they will pay for temporary housing before their renters' insurance reimburses them.

Red Cross caseworkers are offering help navigating insurance and Section 8 for fire victims.

Of the 34 apartments damaged, Nyman said, some only had minor damage so residents may be able to return soon.