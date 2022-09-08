NEW YORK — The Twins still haven't solved the Yankees, and three consecutive losses in the Bronx have dropped them three games behind American League Central-leading Cleveland.

The Yankees swept Wednesday's doubleheader and have beaten the Twins in 22 of the past 24 meetings at Yankee Stadium, including 17 of the past 18.

Righthander Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.10 ERA) will start for the Twins against All-Star lefthander Nestor Cortes (9-4, 2.62) tonight (6:10 p.m., BSN).

Before the game, the Twins activated pitcher Cole Sands, who missed 14 games after being hit on the pitching elbow by a line drive. Reliever Austin Davis, who gave up three runs in an inning in Game 2 Wednesday, was designated for release or assignment.

Louie Varland, one of the few bright spots this week for the Twins, had an impressive major league debut on Wednesday as the 29th player for the doubleheader, and was returned to the St. Paul Saints roster following the game.

The Twins announced today that center fielder Byron Buxton was their nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Every team has a nominee for the honor, which goes to the player who "best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field." The Twins have four past winners — Rod Carew (1977), Dave Winfield (1994), Kirby Puckett (1996) and Nelson Cruz (2021).

TWINS LINEUP

Kyle Garlick, RF

Carlos Correa, DH

Jose Miranda, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Jorge Palacios, SS

Nick Gordon, 2B

Billy Hamilton, LF

YANKEES LINEUP

Aaron Hicks, LF

Aaron Judge, RF

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 3B

Marwin Gonzalez, 1B

Miguel Andujar, DH

Estevan Florial, CF

Kyle Higashioka, C

Oswald Peraza, SS