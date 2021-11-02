AKRON, Ohio — Drew Plitt threw for three touchdowns, Justin Hall had a receiving and rushing touchdown, and Ball State held off Akron 31-25 on Tuesday night.

Ball State led 28-10 before Akron rallied with two touchdowns in the opening five minutes of the fourth quarter. After the Cardinals were held to a short field goal for a six-point lead, Akron went down the field but Zach Gibson fumbled it near the goal line and Bryce Cosby recovered it with 1:32 remaining.

Plitt was 18 of 31 for 185 yards for Ball State (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Hall made eight catches for 73 yards, and carried it four times for 30 yards.

Hall, a fifth-year wide receiver averaging 137.0 all-purpose yards per game, broke free along the right side for a 25-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter. Hall added a 13-yard touchdown when he caught a short pass and broke two tackles near the goal line.

It was Hall's fourth rushing touchdown of the season and fifth receiving TD — to go along with a kickoff return for a score.

Jonzell Norrils rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown for Akron (2-7, 1-1). Michael Mathison caught eight passes for 154 yards, including a 57-yard score.

