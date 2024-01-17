Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Plexus Corp. (PLXS), down $6.53 to $94.99.

The Wisconsin-based manufacturing design company gave investors a weak sales forecast.

Progress Software Corp. (PRGS), up $1.59 to $55.20.

The business software maker's fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

SunPower Corp. (SPWR), down 11 cents to $2.89.

The maker of solar panels and systems announced a restructuring plan.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV), down 68 cents to $4.52.

The sporting goods retailer gave investors a discouraging financial update.

Masonite International Corp. (DOOR), up $4.92 to $90.13.

The door maker for the housing industry terminated its plan to buy PGT Innovations.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), down 73 cents to $35.63.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging financial update.

Impinj Inc. (PI), up $8.34 to $90.09.

The provider of radio frequency identification tags gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Eaton Corp. (ETN), down $3.81 to $237.93.

The power management company said Olivier Leonetti is replacing Thomas B. Okray as chief financial officer.