Dry And Sunny Thursday

A picture-perfect summer day is ahead on Thursday in the Twin Cities with plenty of sunshine (maybe a few afternoon clouds), low dewpoints, and just enough wind to keep the bugs at bay. Morning temperatures start off in the upper 50s with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

While highs will be below average on Thursday across the state, a mainly sunny sky is expected statewide with just some afternoon passing clouds. Highs will be in the 60s along the North Shore with 70s elsewhere.

_______________________________________________

Warmer Weather Returns For The Weekend

Friday: I'm expecting more clouds than sun in the metro on Friday with a chance of some rain up across northern Minnesota. Highs climb up to around 80F.

Saturday: Another day around 80F is expected Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. I can't rule out an isolated shower or storm for the metro, but chances are low.

Sunday: Clouds will increase as we head toward the afternoon hours on Sunday, but rain chances once again look to stay north of the metro during the day. It'll be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures climbing back into the mid-80s.

_______________________________________________

Pleasant Thursday - Warmer By The Weekend

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Have you noticed the days getting shorter recently? As of today, we are losing over a minute of daylight a day. In July, we lose almost 50 minutes of daylight as we start that slow, slow slide toward the doldrums of winter. Go soak up every last second of summer that you can!

A dry and sunny Thursday is on tap as highs climb into the upper 70s with dewpoints around 40F. Chances of rain could increase as we head toward the weekend and early next week as we see warmer weather in the 80s return.

While it's unfortunate that rain is possible during one of our precious summer weekends in the metro, my crunchy yard is begging for more rainfall. We're over 3.5" below average since June 1st and over 2.5" below average since the beginning of the year. Remember the 10"+ of snow we saw in each of the months of January, February, and March? It seems like it was a long time ago that we got the year off to a running start precipitation-wise. Now? Yearly precipitation has been below average since June 9th.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Some afternoon clouds. Wake up 59. High 77. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Northern MN rain. Wake up 57. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix. Isolated storm? Wake up 59. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase. Northern MN storms. Wake up 61. High 85. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Afternoon storms with a cold front. Wake up 66. High 86. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy. Some rain possible. Wake up 62. High 84. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. A few storms around? Wake up 61. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 5-15 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 6th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 28 minutes, and 30 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 2 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Sunlight? July 24th (14 hours, 59 minutes, 22 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 8:30 PM? August 8th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 6th

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

A frontal boundary placed from the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains, with a second one near the East Coast, will produce showers and storms across these regions. Some storms could also stretch back to the Plains and the Northern Rockies. A few storms could be severe from the Northern High Plains to the Central Plains, with hail, wind, and a few tornadoes possible. Record highs will be possible in southern Florida.

Pockets of heavier rain will be possible in the central U.S. and in the Mid-Atlantic through the end of the week, with some areas potentially seeing over 3" of rain from Wednesday through Friday.

_______________________________________________

The planet saw its hottest day ever this week. The record will be broken again and again

More from CNN: "This week saw the hottest global temperature ever recorded, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction. On Monday, the average global temperature reached 17.01 degrees Celsius (62.62 Fahrenheit), the highest since records began. On Tuesday, it climbed even further, to reach 17.18 degrees Celsius. The previous record of 16.92 degrees Celsius was set in August 2016. Experts warn that the record could be broken several more times this year. Robert Rohde, lead scientist at Berkeley Earth, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that the world "may well see a few even warmer days over the next 6 weeks." This global record is a preliminary one, but it's another indication of how fast the world is heating up, as the arrival of the natural climate phenomenon El Niño, which has a warming effect, is layered on top of climate change-fueled global heating."

Midwest states, often billed as climate havens, suffer summer of smoke, drought, heat

More from Investigate Midwest: "Forecasters say a perfect storm of factors has caused the smoke to settle over the Midwest, including atmospheric conditions. The way Canada manages its wildfires also plays a part. And the changing climate is bringing higher temperatures, periods of drought and more volatile winds that yield wildfires that burn faster and stronger than before. They also start earlier in the year. The severity of the problem over the past month has been a shock to the public, curbing much-anticipated summer activities. In Minneapolis in mid-June, the city's air quality was among the worst in the world. When another wave of smoke washed over the city at the end of the month, beaches around Cedar Lake — normally packed on summer afternoons — were deserted. "In most people's lifetimes, this is the worst it has been," said Matt Taraldsen, who supervises a team of air quality forecasters and researchers at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency."

Toyota claims battery breakthrough in potential boost for electric cars

More from The Guardian: "Toyota says it has made a technological breakthrough that will allow it to halve the weight, size and cost of batteries, in what could herald a major advance for electric vehicles. The world's second largest carmaker was already pursuing a plan to roll out cars with advanced solid-state batteries, which offer benefits compared with liquid-based batteries, by 2025. On Tuesday, the Japanese company said it had simplified production of the material used to make them, hailing the discovery as a significant leap forward that could dramatically cut charging times and increase driving range."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser