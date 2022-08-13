WNBA standings

7. Phoenix 15-20

8. New York 15-20

9. Lynx 14-21

10. Atlanta 14-21

To make the WNBA playoffs, the Lynx need both a victory at Connecticut on Sunday (noon, Ch. 5) and either:

• a New York loss at home vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.), or

• a Phoenix loss at home to Chicago (4 p.m.).

If the Lynx win and both New York and Phoenix lose, they will be the No. 7 seed in the WNBA playoffs; if the Lynx win and only one of those two teams loses, they will be the No. 8 seed; and in all other scenarios, the Lynx will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2010.