The U.S. Open, the last tennis Grand Slam event of the year, begins Monday in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., and will wrap up Sept. 11 with the men's final.

Players to watch

Serena Williams: How far can Williams go in what is expected to be her last tournament? She has played only four matches since July 2021, losing three. She opens Monday night against Danka Kovinic (6 p.m., ESPN). She is also planning to play doubles with her sister Venus at the Open.

Simona Halep: Few women are playing better right now than Halep, who has 19 wins since the French Open. But injuries, which derailed her 2021 season, have forced her out of two American hardcourt events this month.

Emma Raducanu: Last year's surprise champion as an 18-year-old qualifier, Raducanu has risen to No. 11, but hasn't won a tournament since and hasn't advanced past the second round of any Grand Slam tournament this year.

Daniil Medvedev: With Novak Djokovic unable to enter the U.S. because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, Medvedev, ranked No. 1 and last year's champion, is the favorite on the men's side.

Rafael Nadal: The No. 2 seed in New York, the 36-year-old Nadal, who won the Australian and French Opens this year, withdrew from his Wimbledon semifinal in July with an abdominal injury and has played only one match since.

Nick Kyrgios: The volatile 27-year-old Australian is playing the best tennis of his career after reaching the final of Wimbledon in July. But he has a big hurdle in the draw: He's in the same quarter as Medvedev.

TV schedule

Matches will be live streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 10 a.m. each day through Sept. 7.

Aug. 29: 11 a.m., ESPN; 6 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2

Aug. 30: 6 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

Aug. 31: 11 a.m., ESPN; 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 1: 11 a.m. ESPN; 5 p.m. ESPN2

Sept. 2: 11 a.m., ESPN; 5 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 3: 10 a.m., ESPN2

Sept. 4: 10 a.m., ESPN; 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 5: 10 a.m., ESPN; 6 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 6: Singles quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN; 6 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 7: Singles quarterfinals, 11 a.m., ESPN; 6 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 8: Women's semifinals, 6 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 9: Men's doubles final, 11 a.m., ESPN2; men's semifinals, 2 p.m., ESPN, and 6 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 10: Mixed doubles final, 11 a.m., ESPN+; women's singles final, 3 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 11: Women's doubles final, noon, ESPN; men's singles final, 3 p.m., ESPN