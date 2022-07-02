Milwaukee Brewers (45-34, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (31-46, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0); Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

Pittsburgh has a 31-46 record overall and an 18-21 record in home games. The Pirates have a 15-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has a 45-34 record overall and a 26-19 record on the road. The Brewers are 33-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Brewers are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 26 extra base hits (eight doubles, three triples and 15 home runs). Diego Castillo is 5-for-28 with four home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 16 home runs while slugging .498. Andrew McCutchen is 14-for-39 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .210 batting average, 7.36 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.