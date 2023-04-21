A pit bull puppy thrown from a speeding truck during a January law enforcement chase has been euthanized.

The nonprofit Pet Haven Inc. said in an April 14 Facebook post that past trauma and behavioral issues made the puppy, named Taho, a "serious risk" for the community. After multiple failed attempts to foster and rehabilitate him, staff decided euthanasia was the best course of action.

"Taho was not a candidate for a sanctuary. He was not a candidate for another home. He was a serious risk to the community. And we could not, in good conscience, let him continue to suffer in this state of daily anxiety and trauma," the organization's post read. "You can trust that we did everything we could for Taho and, although he didn't feel it for most of his life, you can be sure he left this world feeling loved."

On Jan. 30, Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies were chasing suspected carjackers on Interstate 694 when the dog was tossed from the stolen vehicle onto the freeway. Authorities rescued the dog from subzero temperatures the next morning, discovering that he had a broken leg and other injuries.

Pet Haven took Taho in to its behavioral rehabilitation program about a month after the incident. Staff gave him medicine and attempted to foster him, but said in their Facebook post that Taho was traumatized and anxious and had bitten people at multiple foster homes.

After conducting an MRI to ensure no brain injury or tumor was causing his behavior, they decided to euthanize him.

Steve Linders, spokesperson for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, said the department was saddened by the news but grateful for the community's help.

"We appreciate the community stepping up for Taho and doing everything they could to help him," Linders said. "Unfortunately the experts made a very difficult decision, and we're saddened by it, but we're heartened by the support the community showed."

Raylean Chastity Gurneau, 26, was charged with four counts of animal cruelty for allegedly tossing Taho out of the speeding truck. A suspect in the truck told investigators that Gurneau was snorting fentanyl in the back seat before she threw Taho out of the vehicle.

Charging documents say that Gurneau admitted to using drugs in the vehicle, and denied throwing Taho but also said she did not remember what happened. She failed to appear in court for another case, and there's an active warrant for her arrest.