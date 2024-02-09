PORTLAND, Ore. — Jalen Duren had 27 points and 21 rebounds and the Detroit Pistons won consecutive games for the first time since October, overcoming Jerami Grant's career-high 49 points to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 128-122 in overtime Thursday night.

Jaden Ivey added 26 points and Cade Cunningham had 23 to help the NBA-worst Pistons improve to 8-43. They beat Sacramento 133-120 on Wednesday night, then rallied from 23 points down to top Portland.

Anfernee Simons added 29 points for Trail Blazers.

Both teams were significantly short-handed. Portland was without two starters, guard Malcolm Brogdon and center Deandre Ayton (both out with illness) and backup point guard Scoot Henderson (foot) and center Duop Reath (knee). Simons sprained his ankle sprain in the second half and did not return.

Detroit made several trades Thursday at the deadline, shipping out rotation players Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic and waiving Joe Harris and Killian Hayes to complete the deals. None of the players they traded for completed their physicals in time to join the team.

After the Blazers built a big lead, Detroit mounted a spirited fourth-quarter comeback and tied it in the final 15 seconds. Portland didn't score on the final possession, which sent the game to overtime. Detroit pulled away in the extra period.

Detroit's other consecutive victories came in a back-to-back at Charlotte and home against Chicago in the second and third games of the season. The Pistons followed that by losing 28 in a row to tie the NBA record.

Pistons: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

Trail Blazers: Host New Orleans on Saturday night.

