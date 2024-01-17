WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Detroit Pistons, Little Caesars Arena, 6 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Pregame reading: Jaden McDaniels was a big part of the Wolves' defensive effort in Sunday's win against the Clippers.

Opening bell: The Wolves enter a soft part of their schedule with four of their next five games coming against teams in the bottom three of their conferences — Detroit, Memphis, Charlotte and Washington (and a combined 34-122 record entering Tuesday). The Pistons set an NBA record this season for most consecutive losses in a single season with 28.

Watch him: Alec Burks has averaged 20.4 points per game in his past eight off the bench for Detroit. Burks is likely to be a rumored trade target at the deadline given his scoring ability off the bench. The Wolves could show interest, if they decide they need to bolster their offense before the Feb. 8 deadline.

Injuries: For the Wolves, G Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable because of left knee tendinitis. Edwards played through the injury Sunday against the Clippers. For the Pistons, leading scorer G Cade Cunningham is out because of a knee injury. G Monte Morris is out because of a quadriceps injury. F Bojan Bogdanovich is probable because of a calf injury.

Forecast: The Wolves have done a good job of beating the teams they should, and Wednesday's game should continue that trend. They lost twice to the Pistons last season, and that should be motivation enough not to let it happen again. Expect the Wolves to tally another win. If they don't, it would be their most head-scratching loss of the season.

