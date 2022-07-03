Milwaukee Brewers (45-35, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-46, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (6-3, 4.44 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -169, Pirates +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh has a 32-46 record overall and a 19-21 record in home games. The Pirates have a 17-32 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Milwaukee has a 26-20 record on the road and a 45-35 record overall. The Brewers are 22-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Sunday's game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers have a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 15 home runs while slugging .468. Bligh Madris is 8-for-33 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has 17 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .243 for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 16-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .224 batting average, 6.34 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.