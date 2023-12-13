Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

PITTSBURGH — Rowdy Tellez and the Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a $3.2 million, one-year contract.

The first baseman and designated hitter can earn $800,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal, which is pending a successful physical.

The 28-year-old Tellez hit .215 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs for Milwaukee in 2023. The left-handed batter is a career .233 hitter in six seasons with Toronto and Milwaukee.

The Pirates entered the offseason in need of help at first base. They began 2022 with Carlos Santana at the position before sending him to Milwaukee at the trade deadline. Connor Joe and Jared Triolo saw time at first, among others, over the final two months of the season.

Tellez should find the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at PNC Park inviting. He is a career .277 hitter at the ballpark, with five home runs and 20 RBIs in 21 games.

Tellez is the second significant addition by the Pirates this offseason. Pittsburgh acquired left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales from Atlanta in a trade last week.

