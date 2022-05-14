DETROIT — Tigers starter Michael Pineda exited early after being hit in the hand by a line drive and the Detroit bullpen did the rest, teaming on a four-hitter to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 Saturday.

Eric Haase and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who clinched their first series win at home this season. The Detroit defense also contributed, turning four double plays.

Pineda retired all four hitters he faced, but the righty had to leave after Ramon Urias' liner hit him in the pitching hand in the second inning. Wily Peralta replaced him, with the game delayed to give him time to warm up.

Peralta (1-0) set down eight batters and four more relievers finished. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-2) allowed two earned runs in six-plus innings.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the second when left fielder Ryan McKenna misplayed Jonathan Schoop's leadoff double, allowing him to reach third. Castro followed with a sacrifice fly.

Haase made it 2-0 with a leadoff homer in the fifth and Castro ended Zimmermann's day with a homer on his first pitch of the seventh.

Baltimore's first hit was a single by Tyler Nevin in the fifth. The Orioles didn't get a runner into scoring position until Urias doubled off Joe Jimenez in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Casey Mize (elbow) was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo after one start and will return to Detroit's spring-training complex in Florida for further evaluation. ... OF Austin Meadows (inner-era infection) took batting practice and could return Sunday.

Orioles: OF Austin Hayes (hand) was able to pinch-run in Friday's loss, one day after being spiked on the left hand, but won't be able to swing a bat until Sunday.

ROSTER MOVES

The Orioles optioned reliever Denyi Reyes to Triple-A Norfolk and recalled McKenna.

CAN'T FOOL THE MASTER

With two out in the eighth and McKenna on first, Cedric Mullins hit a grounder to Tigers shortstop Javy Baez, who was shifted to the right side of second base. Baez moved to tag Mullins, who stopped and began backing toward first base - a move Baez uses to confuse infielders into chasing him. It didn't work - Baez simply stepped on second base - but the pair shared a laugh after the play.

UP NEXT

The teams finish a three-game series on Sunday, with Baltimore's Tyler Wells (1-2, 3.75) facing Tarik Skubal (2-2, 2.94).

