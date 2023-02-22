Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

One person is dead and another in critical condition after two separate law enforcement use-of-force incidents Tuesday afternoon in Pine County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is investigating both incidents, which happened within two hours of each other.

One incident happened around 4 p.m. on northbound Interstate 35 a few miles south of Sandstone. Minnesota State Patrol troopers were pursuing a vehicle for allegedly speeding when it went off the road and into a ditch.

Officers, including Pine County sheriff's deputies, attempted to make contact but noted that the driver, who was alone in the car, was not responding to commands. A deputy fired less-than-lethal rounds, which broke the vehicle windows. The driver still didn't respond when a K-9 was sent to the car.

"When deputies approached, they saw the subject deceased inside the vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head," the BCA said in a statement.

Officers recovered a handgun from inside the vehicle, the BCA said.

Troopers and deputies were wearing body cameras, and the agency will release more information pending further investigation, the statement said.

About two hours earlier, Pine County sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a man they were trying to arrest on a felony warrant in Pine City.

The deputies treated the man at the scene before he was taken to a hospital. The officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

Details, such as the specific location of the shooting and the nature of the warrant, were not released Tuesday evening. The BCA was investigating and said it would provide more information after further investigation.

.