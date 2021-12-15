A multi-vehicle pileup involving two semitrailer trucks on Hwy. 52 in southern Minnesota has left at least one person dead and shut down the northbound lanes near Pine Island for most of Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed at least one fatality in the crash, which was reported about 11 a.m.

Images from the scene show one semitrailer truck in the center median and a second in the left lane. A third vehicle involved in the crash appeared to have flipped on its side. Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a tweet from Sgt. Troy Christianson, a public information officer for the State Patrol.

Few other details were immediately released.

The crash happened about three hours after the patrol reported multiple crashes on northbound Hwy. 52 between Pine Island and Zumbrota. In one of those crashes, a semitrailer truck heading north collided with a passenger car in the intersection at 480th Street, Christianson said.

No one in that crash was seriously hurt, but a woman was taken to a hospital, an incident report said.

With wet roads and foggy conditions, Christianson said it is important for drivers to reduce their speed and have their headlights on.