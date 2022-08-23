A Shakopee pickup truck driver is in custody Tuesday after hitting and killing an 8-year-old girl while she was on a bike ride with her mother on a summer's evening, officials said Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 7:50 p.m. Monday in a residential neighborhood east of the Mystic Lake Casino on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation, the Prior Lake Police Department said.

Joseph R. Jacobson, 47, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Scott County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. County Attorney Ron Hocevar said charges could be filed as soon as Wednesday.

Jacobson's criminal history in Minnesota includes a drunken driving conviction in Cass County.

The girl was hit by Jacobson's pickup truck while she was riding at the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road, police said.

The child was taken from the scene to St. Francis Hospital in Shakopee, where she died, according to police. Officials have yet to release her identity.

Police Chief Scott Frazer said Jacobson's actions behind the wheel are "in the distracted driving and gross negligence realm," but he declined to be more specific.

Frazer said the woman and her daughter were riding properly, and "there were some mistakes made by the driver" that caused the crash.

The girl was riding with her mother "just like any kid might do on a nice night," the chief said.