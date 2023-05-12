Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A pickup truck driver crashed into guard rail along Interstate 694 in the north metro as the morning commute was winding down Friday and barrel rolled over a concrete barrier down to the road below.

The freefall crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. starting on eastbound I-694 near Hwy. 10 and ended with the pickup in a crumpled wreck below.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the pickup moving closer to the curve in the interstate before continuing straight, mowing down numerous posts in the guardrail and then vaulting over the concrete barrier.

Traffic came to a brief halt on eastbound I-694, allowing some vehicle occupants to run to the scene and assess the situation.

State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said the driver had on a seat belt and was taken by emergency responders to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.