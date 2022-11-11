Starting in the 1950s, the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center ran a popular summer camp for north Minneapolis kids and their families to experience nature in the country, camp, canoe and learn survival skills.

Camp Katharine Parsons, located on an idyllic 100-acre peninsula sitting on Oak Lake in Carver County, fell into disrepair in the 2000s. Phyllis Wheatley now plans to resurrect the camp by its 100-year anniversary in 2024.

The camp in its heyday was part of a national "War on Poverty" that rallied resources for urban youth, said T Williams, a former executive director of Phyllis Wheatley in the 1960s and '70s. When focus shifted from that agenda in the intervening decades — and specifically United Way funding dried up — camp infrastructure began to deteriorate, he said.

"What we establish in the camp can be one way that we can try to connect with what happened during a period of crisis 40-50 years ago," said Williams. "What were the takeaways back then that might have some meaning for us today? Among those takeaways that we know were that people worked together, and they worked and communicated across racial, cultural and political lines."

During his tenure, Williams recalled that members of the Young Republicans helped Phyllis Wheatley rebuild a cabin, members of the north Minneapolis Kiwanis Club planted trees, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers volunteered with cleanup and instructors from the University of Minnesota and Augsburg College would teach camp kids about the land and wildlife.

Despite the lull in programming and temptations to sell, Phyllis Wheatley kept hold of the Camp Katharine Parsons property.

In 2019, Phyllis Wheatley partnered with the Minnesota Land Trust to obtain a conservation easement on the camp property to "protect wildlife habitat and water quality in perpetuity."

And this past legislative session, Gov. Tim Walz recommended that Phyllis Wheatley receive $4 million to design and construct sustainable infrastructure at the camp as part of his proposed capital investment proposal. The Legislature did not pass a bonding bill despite a budget surplus of more than $9 billion.

Phyllis Wheatley estimates the total project cost of resurrecting Camp Katharine Parsons to be around $5 million. Its partners include the renowned architecture firm Snow Kreilich and Mortenson construction company, both of whom have donated services to assess the property, remove old insulation and clean up the shoreline.

While the community center is aiming for a completion date to coincide with its centenary, its timeline is contingent on a complicated bundle of modern challenges to reactivating a summer camp following so many decades of dormancy, said Phyllis Wheatley board member Laura Danielson.

The camp needs to obtain a new conditional use permit from Carver County and establish relationships with its Oak Lake neighbors in a community that has become denser since the camp last operated. There's ongoing fundraising to, at minimum, bring back a day camp with some overnight and family camping facilities, Danielson said.

The project also includes a historical investigation into how the camp operated in past decades, who Parsons was and what she intended for her donated land.

Historically, the character-building potential of Camp Katharine Parsons made it a community asset, recalled Ron Hunter, who had been camp director for two summers in the 1970s, when he was a 20-something new veteran of the Vietnam War.

"You develop some very specific skills you can't get in the classroom. You learn about teamwork, you learn about nature, you learn how to swim and survive in the water and understand basic things like punctuality. You become more worldly because you get an experience outside of your urban asphalt world, and you get to explore."

At the height of Camp Katharine Parsons, Phyllis Wheatley would bus about 50 kids at a time to camp less than an hour away each morning and bring them back home to north Minneapolis at night. Each group would sign up for a two-week cycle, and throughout the summer Phyllis Wheatley would manage to squeeze in eight groups for a total of about 400 youth served.