Gift this ArticleAnyone can read, no subscription required
After the Minnesota Twins left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Philadelphia Phillies scored three runs in the ninth to win 3-0 at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.
Jeff Wheeler has been a staff photographer for the Star Tribune since 1987. He's covered a broad range of assignments ranging from the Twins and Vikings playoff runs to Far North canoe adventures in the subarctic.
jeff.wheeler@startribune.com612-673-4638