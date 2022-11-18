Photos of the year: The Star Tribune's best from 2022

A look back at some of the moments captured by Star Tribune photojournalists in 2022.

December 05, 2022 - 6:41 AM

A warm summer evening brought storm clouds over the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis and a rain delay for the Twins at nearby Target Field.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown went airborne over the Vikings’ Patrick Peterson in the first quarter of the Sept. 25 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Vikings went on to win 28-24.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Donzell Dixson made sure 2-year-old daughter Lexington’s bow was in place right before the two went out on the dance floor during the ninth annual Father Daughter Dance at the Earle Brown Community Center in Brooklyn Center.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

“We need to come up with solutions, and then we need to get results for the people of Minnesota,” said Gov. Tim Walz in a plea for unity as he gave his State of the State address. After two years of broadcasting it remotely, Walz returned to the Capitol to deliver the speech in person in the House chamber. 

Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

Chilly late September overnight temperatures produced frost over much of Minnesota and left a foggy scene along Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis, making for a calm but striking runway for a blue heron taking flight.

David Joles, Star Tribune

Principal Salma Hussein began her first day at Burnsville’s Gideon Pond Elementary School by greeting pupils and their parents — in English and Somali. She recalled how much it would have meant to her to see someone who shares her background leading one of her schools. “I want, for these little ones, to have that much sooner,” said Hussein. 

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

The funeral procession for Deshaun Hill Jr. stopped at Minneapolis’ North Community High School, where his casket was moved to a horse-drawn carriage for the journey to Crystal Lake Cemetery. Hill, a North High student athlete, was fatally shot in February. “He was more than just a football player,” said Hill’s uncle Anton Walker. “He was like a son to me. He was a star in our family, too. He’s a star in our hearts.”

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Tensions might have been high before the Section 2 Class 4A championship game, but the Chanhassen Storm took it in stride before facing Shakopee at Miller Park in Eden Prairie. The Storm outlasted the Sabres 11-10, rallying twice from large deficits in the game’s final three innings. The team went on to the state tournament, where they lost in the first two rounds.

Reneé Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Larissa LeTourneau performed with Northern Fire Dynamic during a free summer show at Minneapolis’ Powderhorn Park.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, hundreds of Twin Cities teens — including Animikii Skjefte, a sixth-grade student at Justice Page Middle School — flocked to downtown Minneapolis to protest gun violence, marching from Gold Medal Park to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

A rainbow heralded opening night at Canterbury Park in Shakopee as riders walked the horses to the starting gate.

Reneé Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

It might not be into home plate, but former Minnesota Twins standout Joe Mauer enjoyed a different kind of sliding with son Chip on opening day of the Minnesota State Fair.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Nine-year-old Troy Chang, a COVID patient at HCMC, watched cartoons with his mom, Linda, by his side. Troy was hospitalized for nearly a month and had been extubated two days before this photo was taken.

Reneé Jones Schneider, Star Tribune

Preschoolers William Cedergren, Nate Redig and Ayla Woods played on a tire swing before the start of the day at Little Rubies in Pemberton, Minn. Ashley Rehder runs the nature-based preschool on her farm, Ruby Ranch.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

John Bergman awaited his turn during the championship game of the North Star Croquet Association’s Egnash Cup tournament at Summit Overlook Park in St. Paul.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

U.S. Olympic gymnast Suni Lee visited St. Paul’s Battle Creek Elementary, where she went to grade school, to donate $50,000 in STEM supplies during a back-to-school event. She signed autographs for students and met with her former teachers, including Mary Romoser, who got a big hug from the St. Paul native.

Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

Ray Muse covered his face as he prayed at a shrine for his daughter Debra Ann, who was killed just before her 16th birthday in a horrific car crash following a carjacking and high-speed chase with police.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

The Blaine Wetland Sanctuary, composed of 500 acres of wetland and upland, is part of the Anoka Sand Plain. The native wetland, which has been the subject of years of restoration and protection efforts, has become a regional attraction, with 300 native species making the area their home.

Brian Peterson, Star Tribune

LaTonya Black practiced restorative yoga with granddaughter Inara Gold Black and members of Mothers Against Community Gun Violence, which LaTonya started after her daughter, Nia Black, was killed two years ago. The practice teaches how self-care can help process grief.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Eebbers, a bomb-sniffing dog with the Transportation Security Administration at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for 10 years, retired this summer, along with his handler, Jean Carney. “I want him to enjoy his last few years just being a dog,” she said. The vizsla-Labrador mix was off to a good start as his “Do Not Pet” harness was removed.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Tory Hart and fiancée Josie Josephson prepared to release balloons at a celebration of life for Hart’s 6-year-old son, Eli, at the Randolph High School football field. Eli’s mother, Julissa Thaler, was charged with second-degree murder in the boy’s shooting death.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

More than 45,000 people came together to celebrate Eid at the Super Eid event at U.S. Bank Stadium. A fourth prayer was added because of the vast number of attendees.

Shari Gross, Star Tribune

Tim Torgerson, Bob Timmons and Dan Winga cycled past Forestville Cemetery as they completed a three-day, 200-mile bikebacking trip through southeast Minnesota’s Bluff Country.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

Legendary local pianist James Samuel “Cornbread” Harris, who turned 95 this year, played his weekly jazz gig at Palmer’s Bar in Minneapolis.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Minnesota has as many wolves as the rest of the Lower 48 combined, with some in captivity like Stebbins, a gray wolf at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. The state has been at the forefront of forging a path for humans and wolves to coexist.

Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

Fifty-five recruits graduated from the St. Paul Police Academy earlier this year, including newly minted officers Feven Berhane, Kristina Ijomah and Liza Rakoczy. About half of those graduating came from underrepresented communities.

Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

The Hill-Murray boys hockey team rushed the boards by the student section after their 5-0 win over rival White Bear Lake in the Class 2A Section 4 Championship at Aldrich Ice Arena in Maplewood. That earned the Pioneers a trip to the state tournament — their 32nd — where they finished third, ending their season with a 25-5-1 record. 

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Not even heavy fog could stop these golfers from their appointed rounds at Hiawatha Golf Course in Minneapolis. The early morning sun illuminated their way.

David Joles, Star Tribune

Medical student Chris Tadros received his white coat from Dr. Sheilagh Maguiness during the University of Minnesota Medical School’s annual ceremony at Northrop auditorium on the Minneapolis campus.

Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

Over nearly two decades, Osmo Vänskä took the Minnesota Orchestra to the world’s most fabled concert halls, with stops in Cuba, South Africa and even the Grammy Awards along the way. “Now it’s time for someone else,” he said as he prepared to step down following three sold-out concerts in June. “This orchestra is not like a boat going where the winds are blowing. They know where they are going.”

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

Tiffany Farrier, owner of Kandi Acres, Minnesota’s first halal-certified farm, returned an escaped goat to its pen.

Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

The doors of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., finally swung open this summer for Minnesota Twins legend Tony Oliva. Curator John Odell handed Oliva’s plaque to Liam Delaney, left, for installation at the Hall of Fame.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

The May memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale, who died in April 2021, ended with the University of Minnesota marching band playing the “Minnesota Rouser.” Clapping along were Gov. Tim Walz and marching band instructor Skeeter Burroughs.

Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune

A dozen Star Tribune journalists fanned out across Minneapolis to document a late summer night, finding a vibrant and resilient city. Among their stops was Boom Island Park, where Naema Ali and her cousins posed for a selfie after a family picnic. 

Mark Vancleave, Star Tribune

Among the rock stars of this year’s Minnesota State Fair poultry barn was this handsome fellow: a Polish cockerel shown by Michelle Ulvin of Stacy, Minn.

Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune

