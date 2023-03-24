See dazzling northern lights photos from across Minnesota and Wisconsin

The northern lights in Hanover, Minn., on Thursday night.
Ben Randall
The northern lights in downtown St. Paul.
Lane Pelovsky
The aurora borealis near West Point, Minn.
Daniel Holman
Kyle Kapustka saw the light show while flying to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Kyle Kapustka
The northern lights east of Hugo, Minn.
Jared Crowe
The northern lights in St. Michael, Minn.
Chelsea Fadden
The northern lights near Siren, Wis.
Pam Louwagie, Star Tribune
The northern lights near Siren, Wis.
Pam Louwagie, Star Tribune
The northern lights in Maple Grove, Minn.
Ali Weideman
The northern lights over Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, in Minnesota.
Peter Rothmeier
The northern lights outside of Superior, Wis.
Henriet Hendriks
The northern lights in Rice Lake, Minn., north of Duluth.
Kevin McGrew
The aurora borealis in northern Minnesota.
Natalie Hoepner
The northern lights in Lino Lakes, Minn., late Thursday.
Darin Graf
The northern lights outside of Stacy, Minn.
Signe Hushagen
The aurora borealis in White Bear Lake, Minn., early Friday.
Anders Larson
The northern lights near Askov, Minn.
Laurie Jorgensen
© 2023 Star Tribune