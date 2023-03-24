See dazzling northern lights photos from across Minnesota and Wisconsin

The northern lights put on a spectacular show across Minnesota Thursday night into early Friday.

March 24, 2023 - 5:19 PM

If you missed the northern lights, another show is expected Friday night, though perhaps not quite as explosive.

Did you see the aurora? Submit your photo to be included in our gallery.

The northern lights in Hanover, Minn., on Thursday night.

Ben Randall

The northern lights in downtown St. Paul.

Lane Pelovsky

The aurora borealis near West Point, Minn.

Daniel Holman

Kyle Kapustka saw the light show while flying to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Kyle Kapustka

The northern lights east of Hugo, Minn.

Jared Crowe

The northern lights in St. Michael, Minn.

Chelsea Fadden

The northern lights near Siren, Wis.

Pam Louwagie, Star Tribune

The northern lights near Siren, Wis.

Pam Louwagie, Star Tribune

The northern lights in Maple Grove, Minn.

Ali Weideman

The northern lights over Wayzata Bay, Lake Minnetonka, in Minnesota.

Peter Rothmeier

The northern lights outside of Superior, Wis.

Henriet Hendriks

The northern lights in Rice Lake, Minn., north of Duluth.

Kevin McGrew

The aurora borealis in northern Minnesota.

Natalie Hoepner

The northern lights in Lino Lakes, Minn., late Thursday.

Darin Graf

The northern lights outside of Stacy, Minn.

Signe Hushagen

The aurora borealis in White Bear Lake, Minn., early Friday.

Anders Larson

The northern lights near Askov, Minn.

Laurie Jorgensen

