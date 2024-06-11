Photos: Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell honored at funeral services

The memorial service program lists those eulogizing Mitchell as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, officer and friend Luke Weatherspoon and friend Chris Dunker. Mitchell's aunt Denise Raper is reading scripture, and the Rev. Mike Emmert is handling the opening and closing prayers.
A brief obituary included, "Jamal looked at life as an opportunity to make a difference in others' lives. He was a proud Minneapolis police officer. He was a devoted father and enjoyed sharing his love for basketball with others."
Click here to read more about the life of officer Jamal Mitchell.
Law enforcement members accompany the casket of officer Jamal Mitchell at Maple Grove High School on Tuesday.
Elizabeth Flores
Washington County law enforcement personnel arrive for the memorial service.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
A flag is raised between two fire trucks before the funeral.
Elizabeth Flores
Law enforcement line up for the arrival of the casket.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
People arrive in Maple Grove for the memorial.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
A horse-drawn caisson arrives with the casket for the funeral.
Elizabeth Flores
A caisson carries the casket of fallen Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell.
Elizabeth Flores
People watch the arrival of the casket.
Elizabeth Flores
Law enforcement members salute as the casket passes.
Elizabeth Flores
The Minneapolis Fire Department hangs a flag along the procession route.
Jeff Wheeler
A Patriot Guard Riders member stands with a flag outside Maple Grove High School.