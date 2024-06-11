Photos: Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell honored at funeral services

Mourners gathered for a public service at Maple Grove High School for the officer, who was killed in the line of duty on May 30

By Elizabeth Flores , Jeff Wheeler and Alex Kormann , Star Tribune
June 11, 2024 - 12:21 PM

The memorial service program lists those eulogizing Mitchell as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, officer and friend Luke Weatherspoon and friend Chris Dunker. Mitchell's aunt Denise Raper is reading scripture, and the Rev. Mike Emmert is handling the opening and closing prayers.

A brief obituary included, "Jamal looked at life as an opportunity to make a difference in others' lives. He was a proud Minneapolis police officer. He was a devoted father and enjoyed sharing his love for basketball with others."

Click here to read more about the life of officer Jamal Mitchell.

Law enforcement members accompany the casket of officer Jamal Mitchell at Maple Grove High School on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Flores

Washington County law enforcement personnel arrive for the memorial service.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

A flag is raised between two fire trucks before the funeral.

Elizabeth Flores

Law enforcement line up for the arrival of the casket.

Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

People arrive in Maple Grove for the memorial.

Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune

A horse-drawn caisson arrives with the casket for the funeral.

Elizabeth Flores

A caisson carries the casket of fallen Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell.

Elizabeth Flores

People watch the arrival of the casket.

Elizabeth Flores

Law enforcement members salute as the casket passes.

Elizabeth Flores

The Minneapolis Fire Department hangs a flag along the procession route.

Jeff Wheeler

A Patriot Guard Riders member stands with a flag outside Maple Grove High School.

Jeff Wheeler

