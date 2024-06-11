Gift this ArticleAnyone can read, no subscription required
Funeral services and a processional honored the life of slain officer Jamal Mitchell on Tuesday. Mitchell was killed on May 30 while responding to a shooting call. The service was held at Maple Grove High School, followed by a processional to Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport.
Jeff Wheeler has been a staff photographer for the Star Tribune since 1987. He's covered a broad range of assignments ranging from the Twins and Vikings playoff runs to Far North canoe adventures in the subarctic.
