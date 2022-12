Photos: "Life threatening" cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling

Desperate efforts are underway by Twin Cities shelters to rescue the homeless from the brutal cold, which outreach workers say is life-threatening for those sleeping outside. The blizzard hits at a challenging time for shelter providers struggling with a monthslong surge in the number of families seeking shelter because of the end of rising rents and the end of the eviction moratorium.